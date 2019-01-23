Delhi weather today: Light rains forecast for city

Light rains forecast for city (File)

It was a cold Wednesday morning in the national capital with rains in the past 24 hours bringing down the minimum temperature to 8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said. The city received 27.8 mm rains till 8.30 AM, he said. The minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Relative humidity was 100 percent this morning, he said.

Partly cloudy skies with possibility of very light rains and thundershowers are forecast for later part of the the day. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 19.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Twenty-one north bound trains including Mahabodhi Express, Lichchvi Express, Brahmputra Mail, Rewa Express, Shiv Ganga Express and Vikramshila Express were running late due to bad weather conditions, Northern Railways said.