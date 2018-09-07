Delhi weather today: Light rain, thundershowers likely in national capital, predicts IMD

The Met said that the city has received 2.2 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung; 9 mm at Ayanagar; 2 mm at Palam; 0.9 mm at Lodhi Road and 2.9 mm at ridge area in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

It was a cloudy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, Met said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy during the day with light rain or thundershowers expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 79 per cent.

The Met said that the city has received 2.2 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung; 9 mm at Ayanagar; 2 mm at Palam; 0.9 mm at Lodhi Road and 2.9 mm at ridge area in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.