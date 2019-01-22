Delhi weather today: Light rain improves air quality to ‘poor’ category, more rain likely today

As the surface winds are calm and rain conditions introduced a huge amount of moisture in the air, dispersion of prominent pollutants is low (Source: ANI)

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning with light rain in some parts of the NCR. The MeT office has predicted a cloudy sky later in the day with light to moderate rain. While the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius today, a notch above the season’s average, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

ANI TWEET:

Delhi: Visuals from outside Mandi House metro station as the national capital receives rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gYzD61j8bZ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

The overall air quality in the national capital dipped into the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday due to rain. On Monday, the AQI was in ‘very poor’ category.

As the surface winds are calm and rain conditions introduced a huge amount of moisture in the air, dispersion of prominent pollutants is low, SAFAR said.

Active western disturbances are likely to impact Delhi’s air quality by introducing the moisture and making the air heavy. Air quality may recover significantly by Wednesday as a sufficient amount of rain occurred in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

On Tuesday morning, the major pollutants PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometres) were both recorded in the ‘poor’ category at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s T3, news agency ANI reported.

ANI TWEET:

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 220 and PM 10 at 232, both in ‘Poor’ category in the area around Indira Gandhi International Airport’s T3, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/8LriPsB42v — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

The overall PM2.5 level in Delhi was recorded at 220 while the PM10 level was recorded at 232 under ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday.

Also Read: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, bring mercury down!

ANI reported that as many as 15 trains were delayed in Delhi due to foggy weather and low visibility.

ANI TWEET:

Delhi: 15 trains are running late due to foggy weather conditions/low visibility. pic.twitter.com/TjgVw9NHrt — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

HIMACHAL PRADESH

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in higher reaches and rain in lower hills further intensified cold wave condition in the state. Intermittent snowfall was experienced at higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba district throughout the day on Monday. Famous tourist spot Khajiyaar also received snowfall.

Meanwhile, Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district remains the coldest town in the state with minus 3.2 degrees. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall and snow likely to occur at isolated places of the high and middle hill during next 36 hours. Met depart also predicted rain in plain and hills during the period. An advisory has also been issued against venturing to the high hills in view of the weather warning.

ANI TWEET:

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla received fresh snowfall today. pic.twitter.com/ZV4h7QS6Kp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

UTTAR PRADESH

Chilly weather has returned to western Uttar Pradesh following rain. Several districts including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, Agra, Badayun, Moradabad and Bijnaur received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Met department has predicted more rain in the state today and hailstorm very likely at isolated places across the state. In Muzaffarnagar, schools will remain closed till Thursday.