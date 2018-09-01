Delhi weather today: Heavy rains lash national capital region, temperature down to 23.5 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital and NCR region with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

The Met forecast more spells of rains and thundershowers to occur during the day.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m. There was 25.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.