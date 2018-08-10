Delhi weather today: Heavy rains lash central and southern part of national capital

Heavy rains were recorded in Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Saket causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in some areas. (Representational Image)

Heavy rains lashed parts of central and south Delhi this afternoon causing traffic congestion in some areas. The Meteorological Department has forecast further rains through the day and a relative humidity at 75 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature would be 28 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

Heavy rains were recorded in Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Saket causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in some areas. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, and minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.