Delhi weather today: Heavy rains in NCR lead to water-logging in many areas, traffic hit

Delhi weather today: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida and Gurgaon today, disrupting road traffic and paralysing normal life in the National Capital Region. The rains that began in the wee hours of August 28 at around 2 AM, gained momentum by 4 AM and then turned into a heavy downpour from 6 AM to 8 AM, according to ARS Sangwan, Deputy Director National Capital Region told IANS.

The downpour has led to water-logging in many areas of the city and has caused a lot of inconvenience to office-goers. Movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was also affected due to the rains.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh said that traffic movement on the highway was severely hit due to waterlogging. Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, some parts of the national capital witnessed a drop in the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius which is the season’s average. The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day. An official as quoted by IANS said, “There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rainfall and thundershower likely to occur.” The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32.7 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded 100 per cent.