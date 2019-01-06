Delhi weather today: Drizzle brings mercury down, over 20 trains running late

In Delhi, a child with his mother wrapped in warm clothes (PTI Photo)

Cold wave intensified further in many north Indian cities including in the national capital on Sunday. In Delhi, people woke up to the sounds of drizzling with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius.

As many as 20 trains are running late due to dense fog in the plains. Trivandrum Palakkad Amrita Express, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express, Kalka Mail etc are running late by over three hours.

The Palam and Safdarjung observatory in the national capital registered a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius. According to the news agency PTI, moderate foggy conditions will prevail on Sunday in Delhi and its surrounding areas. On Saturday, the national capital registered its minimum and maximum temperatures at 8 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A thick of dense fog also covered several other parts of northern India. The holy city of Amritsar in Punjab and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh registered a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius while other cities like Allahabad, Moradabad and Bareilly registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius while other cities like Dharamshala, Kullu recording a low of 1 degree Celsius and 0 degree Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, the cities like Ambala, Narnaul, Gurgaon registered a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In West Bengal, Kolkata recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius while Darjeeling registered a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius. In Bihar, cities like Patna, Nalanda registered a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius while other cities like Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur registered minimum temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog will cover the isolated places in Bihar while dense fog will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, the western part of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.