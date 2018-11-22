Delhi Weather Today: Cold, smoggy morning in city

Delhiites woke up to a cold and smoggy morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast partly cloudy skies.
Delhiites woke up to a cold and smoggy morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season’s average.
Relative humidity was registered at 82 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 28 degrees Celsius.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.