Delhi Weather Today: Cold morning in national capital on R-Day

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 9:23 AM

According to a MeT department official, the temperature in the coming days is likely to dip and there is a possibility of the mercury dropping to four degrees Celsius around January 28-29.

Cold morning in national capital on R-Day (Representative image: Reuters)

Delhiites braved cold weather conditions to throng to Rajpath to witness the 70th Republic Day celebrations as the minimum temperature settled at six degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The air quality is poor with an air quality index (AQI) of 229.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.  The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 19 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT department official, the temperature in the coming days is likely to dip and there is a possibility of the mercury dropping to four degrees Celsius around January 28-29.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees, Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Weather Today: Cold morning in national capital on R-Day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition