Delhi Weather Today: Cold morning in national capital on R-Day

Cold morning in national capital on R-Day (Representative image: Reuters)

Delhiites braved cold weather conditions to throng to Rajpath to witness the 70th Republic Day celebrations as the minimum temperature settled at six degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The air quality is poor with an air quality index (AQI) of 229.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 19 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT department official, the temperature in the coming days is likely to dip and there is a possibility of the mercury dropping to four degrees Celsius around January 28-29.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees, Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.