Delhi weather today: Cold conditions prevail in capital, air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in the national capital on Thursday. According to the Air Quality Index of Delhi’s Lodhi Road, prominent pollutants PM 2.5 at 209 and PM 10 at 214, are both in the “poor” category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there won’t be any immediate relief from the ‘poor’ air quality in Delhi and it might deteriorate a few notches in the next few days. After the weekend’s rainfall, the IMD has again forecast light rainfall or thunderstorm in Delhi during Saturday and Sunday.

PUNJAB AND HARYANA

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Adampur being the coldest place in the two states at 1.8 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda, Halwara and Amritsar recorded minimum temperatures of 3.9 degrees Celsius each. Temperatures in Gurdaspur and Pathankot settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Faridkot recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 7.3 degrees Celsius and Patiala 7 degrees Celsius.

CHANDIGARH

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius. Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 6.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 6.8 degrees Celsius and Ambala 7.4 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani and Rohtak recorded minimum temperatures of 8.8 degrees Celsius each.

LADAKH

In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh received moderate to heavy snowfall at different places on Tuesday. It is the first major snowfall of the season. The fresh snowfall has brought cheers to tourists and farmers. Ladakh received its first snowfall of this winter season and it has ended the long dry spell in the region. Mountains, peaks and hill in Leh town have worn a white colour look. It has brought cheer to the people who have been longing for fresh snowfall to end the dry winter season. Snowfall is the only major source of water in mountainous Ladakh.