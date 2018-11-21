Delhi Weather Today: City witnesses a cold Wednesday morning

People warm themselves around a fire along a street on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Delhi witnessed a cold Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast mainly clear skies that will turn partly cloudy later in the day. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was registered at 93 percent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 28.8 degrees Celsius.