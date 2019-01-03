Delhi weather today: Capital shivers at 7 degree Celsius, fog disrupts rail, air traffic

Delhi weather today: Cold wave continues in national capital, minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees Celsius ( AP photo)

Cold wave conditions continued in several parts of north India with the minimum temperatures plummeting on Monday. In Delhi, the people woke up to a cold and foggy morning. According to news agency ANI, all flight departures from Indira Gandhi International airport have been put on hold due to bad weather and fog conditions while three flights have been diverted. Many trains such as the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express, Kalka mail, Sultanpur-Ahmedabad Express, Old Delhi to Haridwar Yoga Express, Avadh Assam Express, Jammu Tawi Express etc. are running late by over three hours.

The Safdarjung observatory in the national capital registered a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius while areas under Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius, which is one notch below the season’s average temperature.

People lit bonfires to keep themselves warm in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog conditions will prevail during late night to morning hours over isolated places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the western part of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today. The Met office also predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail at isolated places across Eastern part of Madhya Pradesh andChhattisgarh for while heavy snowfall is likely to take place at Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days.

The dense fog has already enveloped various other regions across India. The holy city of Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh registered a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. The cities like Ludhiana, Bhatinda and Pathankot registered a low of 4 degrees, 3 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla-the ‘Queen of Hill stations’ recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius while other areas like Kullu and Dharamshala registered a minimum temperature of 4 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun registered a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, the cities like Gurgaon, Narnaul, Ambala experiences a minimum temperature of 6 degrees and 5 degrees respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal registered a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius.

Devotees offer prayers in Narmada river during a cold morning at Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

In West Bengal, Kolkata registered a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius while Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius respectively. In Bihar, Patna experienced a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow experienced a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius while other cities like Allahabad and Moradabad registered a low of 7 degrees and 8 degrees respectively.

A child with her mother wrapped in warm clothes at Allahabad. (PTI Photo)

In Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature dipped down to -2 degrees Celsius at Srinagar. In Leh, the minimum temperature recorded at -15 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Gulmarg experienced snowfall equivalent to 8.8 mm of rains while Kupwara registered 7.4 mm precipitation.