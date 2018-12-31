Delhi weather today: Air quality slips to ‘severe’ category ahead of New Year’s Eve

According to CPCB data, NCR, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida has recorded ‘severe’ air quality. (PTI)

Delhi’s air quality slipped to ‘severe’ category today due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. Authorities warned that any trigger in form of firecrackers on New Year’s Eve or rise in vehicular emission would further increase the pollution level in the national capital. The Central Pollution Control Board data showed the overall air quality index at the ‘severe’ level of 414. Central Pollution Control Board, tweeted regarding the air quality forecast for Delhi-NCR.

Air Quality Forecast for Delhi-NCR. (Source: IITM) pic.twitter.com/dR7I8e0Id2 — Central Pollution Control Board (@CPCB_OFFICIAL) December 31, 2018

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting has said the air quality would improve slightly provided no additional local emissions are added on New Year’s Eve. It added that the air quality index will continue to fluctuate between 360-380 for the next three days. Authorities warned that any trigger in form of firecrackers would further increase the pollution level in the national capital. Delhi Traffic Police shared today’s air quality index and advice on Twitter.

DELHI-AQI: 414

Cat: Severe

Advice: Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

31 Dec 10 AM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 31, 2018

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) also pointed out that a consistent day-night trend is observed for the past week. It said that during night combination of calm wind and colder conditions is elevating the pollution level. At many locations, the 24-hour rolling average is touching severe levels for a few hours. During the day, wind speed is picking up slightly and the temperature is increased to keep the level in the very poor range.

Delhi’s air quality has been oscillating between very poor and severe category for the past ten days. On Sunday, the national capital recorded its second-highest pollution level of the year with an AQI of 450. The air quality remained severe Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, there was a slight drop in the pollution level and the air quality had moved to the very poor category. The air quality had again worsened and turned ‘severe’ on Thursday.

According to CPCB data, NCR, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida has recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The authorities warned that moderate fog and emissions during night hours may result in deterioration in air quality and the situation may prevail till Wednesday.

According to CPCB, the overall PM2.5 level, which is fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres, was recorded at 339 and the PM10 level at 506 in Delhi.