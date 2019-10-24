Delhi weather today: Air quality remains ‘unhealthy’ in several areas on Thursday

Apart from the odd-even formula to be implemented next month, the AAP government has also asked nearest states to cooperate in order to keep the air clean and less pollutant.

It is that time of the year again when Delhi’s air quality normally dips to dangerous lows. Even as a number of steps have been taken by the authorities to keep the air cleaner, days ahead are likely to see air quality dipping further in the national capital.

On Thursday afternoon, the national capital’s Anand Vihar area saw the air quality level at 180, considered in the ‘unhealthy’ category at 3 pm. Major Dhyan Chand National stadium recorded the AQI level at 195 which is bracketed in the same level during the same time period. The AQI level at the national capital’s Lodhi Road recorded 159 was also bracketed under ‘Unhealthy’ category, as suggested by the data provided by aqicn.org

The Siri Fort area in the capital recorded 334 AQI level by the website to be categorised under the ‘hazardous’ category. The Delhi government has already come up with a number of steps to tackle the menace of pollution.

Apart from the odd-even formula to be implemented next month, the AAP government has also asked nearest states to cooperate in order to keep the air clean and less pollutant.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality was recorded at 244 to be categorised in the ‘poor’ category. However, authorities believe that the condition in Delhi won’t be as bad as last year. On Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality recorded 206.

It is to be noted here that an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is considered to be ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 in the ‘poor’ bracket, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 in ‘severe’ category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR) in a report has also said that the high wind speed will influence Delhi’s air quality positively.

“A slight decrease in the stubble burning activity in Haryana and Punjab has been noticed over the last 24 hours,” it also said.