Delhi Weather Today: A Sunny Friday morning, predicts IMD

It was a sunny Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 14, 2018 10:23 AM
A Sunny Friday morning, predicts IMD (Express Photo)

It was a sunny Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said. “It will be a clear sunny day and there are no chances of rains,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, both one notch above the season’s average.

