Delhi weather today: 14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to low visibility, fog set to intensify in coming days

Delhi weather today: Misty Tuesday morning in the national capital, air quality ‘poor’ (File photo)

Fog and low visibility around Delhi hit transport services on Tuesday, resulting in the delay of at least 14 trains. The overall air quality in the national capital was also recorded in the ‘poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a level of 241 on Tuesday morning. According to the Air Quality Index, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were in the ‘poor’ category at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

ANI TWEET:

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in ‘Poor’ category at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/g36gZ69Kxp — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Fourteen trains have been delayed due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, states news agency ANI. While the low visibility in the morning stalled several trains, operations at the Delhi airport remained unaffected. The Met department predicts very densely to dense fog today and in the coming week. On Monday, dense fog in north India affected 13 trains headed to Delhi due to thick fog and cold wave as the visibility dropped to zero metres at Palam area between 6:30 am and 7:30 am.

ANI TWEET:

14 trains to Delhi running late due to fog conditions/ low visibility — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj, Japanese FM Taro Kono hold strategic dialogue

UTTAR PRADESH

After declaring a day’s holiday in schools on Monday, the Lucknow district administration is mulling to extend it as cold wave continues to grip North India. The Ghaziabad administration has already shut schools till January 12. In Western Uttar Pradesh too, several districts including Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor, have also declared a holiday in schools after cold wave intensified in the northern regions following snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), low temperature and cold conditions would prevail for the coming four-five days.

BIHAR

Cold wave conditions intensified in Bihar after the state witnessed the first rainfall this winter season. The cold condition was aggravated with winds blowing amid cloud cover and drizzles throughout the state. Light showers occurred at isolated places in Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad and Bhojpur districts of the state. Effect of a thunderstorm was seen Rohtash, Kaimur, Gaya and Nawada districts. Met department has predicted two degrees less temperature throughout the state in the next 24 hour. Train and air services have been affected due to foggy weather.