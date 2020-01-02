Delhi weather update: Cold spell continues, IMD predicts light showers today

Today’s temperature in Delhi is at least three notches below the season’s average. (AP Photo)

Delhi temperature today: After minor relief in the ongoing spell of cold wave in Delhi, the capital is likely to witness light showers on Thursday with minimum night temperature plummeting up to 6 degree Celsius against the normal temperature of 7 degree Celsius recorded during this time of the year.

According to the meteorologists, the weather conditions have been undergoing a transition as a western disturbance is affecting the region and at the same time, easterly winds are bringing relatively warmer winds.

“There may be very light rain on Thursday. We are expecting both minimum and maximum temperature to go up for a couple of days under the influence of these systems. But the easterly trough has weakened the influence of the WD which is why we are not forecasting widespread rains in the Delhi NCR region,” a senior IMD scientist said.

On Thursday, Delhi woke up to a cold morning as cold conditions continued to prevail in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.6 degrees Celsius at around 6 am. Today’s temperature in Delhi is at least three notches below the season’s average.

The severe weather and moderate fog over the city sky reduced the visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of rail, road and air traffic. The Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 8.30 am.

According to the Indian Railways, 21 trains were running late for up to five hours due to bad weather. Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani was delayed for five hours while the Malda-Delhi Farakka Express was delayed for four hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality recorded an improvement by a few points. At 7 am, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 425 in the “severe” category against the overall AQI of 437 on Wednesday. The AQI would improve over the next two days.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.