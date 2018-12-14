Delhi weather: Cold morning in national capital; minimum temperature 8 degrees Celsius

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 11.2 degrees respectively. (Representational Image)

It was a cold Friday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a Met department official. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees,” the weatherman said. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 11.2 degrees respectively.