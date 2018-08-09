​​​
Delhi weather report today: Rains expected in NCR, predicts IMD

It was a partly cloudy morning here on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the weather office.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 10:37 AM
The department recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

“The sky will be generally cloudy. There is a possibility of light rains or drizzle in the National Capital Region towards the evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The department recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 78 per cent.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

