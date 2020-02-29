Delhi: Rain brings down mercury, several flights diverted

At least 14 flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Rains News: Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing down temperature.

Several flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to inclement weather.

The maximum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, a senior MeT official said.

A Delhi airport spokesperson said 14 flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather.

Till 5.30 PM, 3.5 mmrain fall was recorded. Lodhi Road observatory recorded the maximum rainfall of 3.8 mm, the official said.

According to the MeT department, the rainfall happened due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic storm that originates in the mediterranean region and brings sudden winter rain to northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent.

The humidity was 100 per cent at 5.30 PM.

Rain in parts of Delhi; visuals from Janpath road. pic.twitter.com/G1asXGojBT — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020



The air quality of the national capital was 132 which comes under moderate category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The MeT department has forecast partially cloudy sky with light rains on Sunday. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 25 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.