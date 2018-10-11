​​​
Delhi weather, rain today: Light rainfall likely in some parts of NCR, predicts MeT department

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 10:45 AM
Delhiites woke up Thursday to a partly cloudy morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. The weatherman has predicted light rain in some parts of the city later in the day.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent. “The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of light rain later in the day,” an official of the department said.

The official said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degree Celsius. Yesterday, the minimum temperature recorded was 23 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degree Celsius.

