Delhi rains, weather LIVE updates: Man dead in Ghaziabad; roads in Delhi, Noida plunge into traffic chaos

Delhi-NCR weather, temperature, traffic updates: Waterlogging in Ghaziabad

Delhi-NCR weather, temperature, traffic updates: Residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon today woke up to a pleasant morning as moderate to heavy rains lash the national capital region. India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather update stated that there would be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the national capital. Maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degree celsius. Early morning rain is likely cause traffic snarls during the peak office hours of Thursday. It has been raining in Gurgaon amd Noida. IMD has predicted thundershower with rains in the ‘Millennium City’.

Vehicular traffic has been affected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. Major arterial roads in Delhi, especially South and Central parts, are witnessing traffic jam. Traffic is crawling on roads that connected Delhi and Gurgaon. Water-logging has been witnessed in several areas in Noida and Ghaziabad. Meanhwile, a road has caved in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad following heavy rains in the area.

Yesterday capital witnessed a strong spell of rains and a humid day, even as the maximum temperature settled below the normal levels. The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official.

The city received intermittent rainfall throughout Wednesday. The humidity oscillated between 88 and 56 per cent. The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for Thursday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” the weatherman said.