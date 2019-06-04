Delhi weather: Rain or thunderstorm forecast in national capital

Published: June 4, 2019 12:22:11 PM

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and there are chances of rain or thunderstorm in the later part of the day which may provide relief from the scorching heat, a MeT Department official said.

It was a warm Tuesday morning in the national capital, with partly cloudy skies, as the minimum temperature settled one notch above the season’s average at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 54 per cent at 8.30 am, he said.

Heatwave conditions abated in Delhi on Monday, but high humidity added to the discomfort of the people.The maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 29.4 degrees Celsius.

