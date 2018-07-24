​​​
Delhi weather forecast today: Rain expected in national capital, says IMD

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, said the Met office.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2018 10:31 AM
"The sky will remain mostly cloudy with chances of light rain in the National Capital Region," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“The sky will remain mostly cloudy with chances of light rain in the National Capital Region,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 89 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

