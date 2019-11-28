Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital; AQI improves

By: |
Updated: November 28, 2019 10:18:38 AM

Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city's air quality.

Rains and favourable wind speed on Wednesday had improved Delhi’s air quality which was recorded in the “moderate” category.

Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city’s air quality, officials said. The air quality in Delhi stood at 136 at 8.47 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

Rains and favourable wind speed on Wednesday had improved Delhi’s air quality which was recorded in the “moderate” category.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital; AQI improves
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hope for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel: PM Modi
2Maharashtra Endgame: Uddhav Thackeray takes charge today; Cong, NCP may get 1 dy CM post each
3Jharkhand Election 2019: JVM(P) manifesto promises commission to probe ‘scams’