Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital; AQI improves

Rains and favourable wind speed on Wednesday had improved Delhi’s air quality which was recorded in the “moderate” category.

Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city’s air quality, officials said. The air quality in Delhi stood at 136 at 8.47 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

