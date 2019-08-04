Delhi weather: Overcast Sunday morning in national capital, light rain forecast

The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day. Maximum temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius.
It was an overcast Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.
The city received 0.4 mm rain in the past 24 hours, said a MeT department official.
Relative humidity was 85 percent, at 8.30 AM, he said.
The city recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
