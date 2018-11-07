Delhi weather: National capital witnesses clear morning, temperature at 12.5 degree Celsius

The national capital witnessed a clear morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
“Clear sky with smog or haze in the morning and evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 60 per cent.
Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.
