Delhi weather: National capital reels under intense heat, mercury expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius

Published: May 8, 2019 10:33:53 AM

Delhi weather, intense heat in delhi, delhi temperature, delhi humidity, latest upadtes on delhi weather, delhi weather updatesThe maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. (File photo: PTI)

Delhiites woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, said the minimum temperature has settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 AM was 39 per cent. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degree Celsius.

