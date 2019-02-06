Delhi weather: National Capital gets a rainy Wednesday morning

The minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the maximum was 25 degrees Celsius.

It was a rainy Wednesday morning in Delhi with some parts of the city receiving light showers. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, three notches above average for the season. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

The city received 0.8 mm rain around 7 AM, he said. As per forecast for the day, thundershowers along with hail are expected during the day. Relative humidity was 100 percent at 8.30 AM.