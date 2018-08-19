Delhi weather: Moderate rains, humidity levels remain high

The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, as the national capital received moderate rainfall, said a MeT department official.

Delhiites today braved humid weather conditions despite rains in later half of the day with the maximum temperature settling at 33 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, as the national capital received moderate rainfall, said a MeT department official. The city received 40.5 mm rains between 8.30 am ad 5.30 pm.

The humidity oscillated between 95 and 86 per cent, the official said. “Tomorrow will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain. Likelihood of thunder shower in some areas,” he said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 34 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said. PTI MNL