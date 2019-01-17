Delhi weather: Minimum temperature settles at 4.2 degree Celsius, fog delays 11 trains

Published: January 17, 2019 10:30 AM

The fog dropped visibility in various parts of the city. The visibility was 400 metres at Safdarjung at 8.30 am and 250 metres at Palam at 7.30 am, said a MeT department official. Relative humidity was 100 per cent in the morning.

Cold morning in national capital

It was a cold foggy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average in the season. Railways officials said 11 north-bound trains, including the Purushottam Express, Bhubneshwar-Delhi Duranto, Poorva Express, Brahmputra Mail, were running late by an average of 2-3 hours.

As per forecast of the department, the day will be marked with clear skies. Haze and smoke will occur later in the day, the weatherman said. The maximum temperature would be around 22 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.3 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

