Delhi weather: Minimum temperature rises slightly to settle at 8.4 degrees Celsius

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. (Reuters)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, with a thin layer of smog affecting visibility. The city had recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, on Wednesday as cold winds continued to blow from hilly regions.

