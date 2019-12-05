Delhi weather: Minimum temperature rises slightly to settle at 8.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 11:17:33 AM

The city had recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, on Wednesday as cold winds continued to blow from hilly regions.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, with a thin layer of smog affecting visibility. The city had recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, on Wednesday as cold winds continued to blow from hilly regions.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

