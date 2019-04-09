Delhi weather: Mercury rises in national capital, heat wave forecast for rest of week (PTI Photo)

Mercury rose in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The MeT Office has forecast further rise in the mercury and spell of heat waves from Wednesday onwards for the remainder of this week. The weatherman has also predicted partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is likely to be 39 degrees Celsius later in the day. Relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.

According to the MeT Department, the mercury will be 40 degrees Celsius and upward from April 10 to April 15. On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius. Mercury in the national capital had dipped by 6-7 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening following dust storm and thunderstorm.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settled at 40 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.