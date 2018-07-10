​​​
  3. Delhi weather forecast today: Relief for Delhiites! Rains, thundershowers likely in city, predicts IMD

Delhi weather forecast today: Relief for Delhiites! Rains, thundershowers likely in city, predicts IMD

It was a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, weather office said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 10:39 AM
delhi weather, delhi temperature, delhi weather forecast, delhi weather today, delhi weather forecast today, delhi rain, delhi rain forecast, delhi rain today, delhi weather today rain, delhi weather today forecast The Met has predicted good rainfall from July 11 for three days. (IE)

It was a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, weather office said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 78 per cent.

“It will be a generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon or evening with light rains or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average and the minimum was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

“The Safdarjung observatory recorded no rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Ridge area received 4 mm and Narela 10 mm,” the IMD official said.

The Met has predicted good rainfall from July 11 for three days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top