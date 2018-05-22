Delhi weather forecast: Strong winds expected, temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius

Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. ” (IE)

Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. “The wind speed will be around 20-25 kms/hr and after this there will be mainly clear sky with temperature soaring up to 43 degrees celsius,” a MET official said. The national capital recorded the hottest day of the season yesterday with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, as recorded in the Palam observatory.

The minimum temperature recorded in the morning was 26.2 degrees Celsius, according to the official. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning has been forecast for tomorrow.