​​​
  3. Delhi weather forecast: Strong winds expected, temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius

Delhi weather forecast: Strong winds expected, temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius

Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. "

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 12:28 PM
Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. " Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. ” (IE)

Strong surface winds are expected to sweep Delhi today and the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. “The wind speed will be around 20-25 kms/hr and after this there will be mainly clear sky with temperature soaring up to 43 degrees celsius,” a MET official said. The national capital recorded the hottest day of the season yesterday with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, as recorded in the Palam observatory.

The minimum temperature recorded in the morning was 26.2 degrees Celsius, according to the official. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning has been forecast for tomorrow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top