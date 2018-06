Rains might bring relief from the sweltering heat for Delhiites today, a Met department official said. (PTI)

Rains might bring relief from the sweltering heat for Delhiites today, a Met department official said. It was a humid morning as the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 71 per cent. The weatherman has predicted rains or squall in the afternoon today.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the official said. The maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius.