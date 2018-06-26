​​​
  3. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Partly cloudy sky, dust storms likely

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Partly cloudy sky, dust storms likely

It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, season's average.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2018 10:25 AM
Partly cloudy sky, dust storms likely in Delhi (PTI)

It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, season’s average. Met said there are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms. “The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. By evening, there are chances of dust storm and thunderstorm. However, chances of rainfall is nil,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 55 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.7 degrees, five notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top