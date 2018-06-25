Delhi Weather Forcast Today: Maximum temperature to touch 41 degrees, Partly cloudy sky

Maximum temperature to touch 41 degrees (PTI)

It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 31.6 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the weather office said. The air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was moderate on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 47 per cent. Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.2 degrees, five notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.