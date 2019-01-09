Delhi weather: Fog envelops national capital, nine trains delayed

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 11:09 AM

It was a cold, foggy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with nine trains running late by an average of three hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius

It was a cold, foggy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with nine trains running late by an average of three hours. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, a MeT official said. The humidity level was 94 per cent.

A senior Railways officer said nine trains have been delayed by an average of three hours due to fog. Purshottam Express, Brahmputra Mail, Poorva Express, Sampark Kranti and Mahbodhi Express were among those delayed as a cover of moderate fog enveloped the city.

At 5.30 am, the visibility reduced to 200 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, the official said. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day. It said the maximum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 19.7 degrees Celsius.

