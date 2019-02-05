Delhi Weather: Fog disrupts rail services, light rain expected

The trains delayed included the Malda-Delhi Farakka Express and Howrah-New Delhi Duronto.

Twenty-four trains were delayed after fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning with the meteorological department forecasting light rains in the evening. The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.”Twenty-four trains were delayed with an average delay of around three to four hours,” the railways said.

The trains delayed included the Malda-Delhi Farakka Express and Howrah-New Delhi Duronto. The visibility at Safdarjung was recorded at 1,500 metres at 5.30 am and 1,000 metres at Palam, a meteorological (Met) department official said. There were no disruption in flight operations at the IGI airport, a source at the Delhi airport said. The Met office has forecast shallow fog for the day ahead with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 23.2 degrees Celsius.