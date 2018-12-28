Delhi weather: Dense fog engulfs Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 5 degrees Celsius

December 28, 2018

Cold wave conditions further intensified in north India with the temperatures plummeting at several places on Thursday.

Cold wave: Dense fog engulfs Delhi, minimum temperature falls at 5 degrees Celsius (AP PHOTO)

Cold wave conditions further intensified in north India with the temperatures plummeting at several places on Thursday. Delhi woke up to a cold and foggy morning with visibility dropping several levels and causing inconvenience to the passengers. About 14 trains such as Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Mahabodhi Express, Shiv Ganga Express, Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express and others are running late by over three hours. The dense fog conditions have also disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International airport.

The Palam observatory in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius and maximum of 20 degree Celsius while areas under Safdarjung observatory registered a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius and a maximum of 22 degree Celsius. According to news agency ANI, the minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to dip to 3 degree Celsius on Saturday. On Thursday, Delhi recorded its coldest December temperature in the past four years with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The dense fog also enveloped some isolated places across Punjab and Chhattisgarh while the moderate fog was observed at Delhi, the western part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Chandigarh registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Holy city of Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius while cities like Pathankot, Ludhiana registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Haryana’s Narnaul experienced a low of 5 degrees Celsius. Patna registered a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius while Kolkata experienced a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in several areas of the national capital and other states such as Haryana, north Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh for two more days.



