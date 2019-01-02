Delhi weather: Cold wave grips North India, capital wakes up to foggy, chilly morning

PTI image

The residents of Delhi woke up to a foggy, chilly morning on the second day of the year 2019 as the cold wave in northern India continued to run havoc on train schedules. Due to fog and low visibility, 12 trains to Delhi were running late, reported news agency ANI.

(Source: ANI)

As per the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are at 293 and 295, respectively in Lodhi Road area, both of which are considered in ‘Poor’ category. Owing to the harsh Delhi winter, many homeless people moved to night shelters in New Delhi.

Early morning visuals from a night shelter near AIIMS (source: ANI)

The minimum temperature on 2 January 2019, was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, as the national capital continued to experience ‘severe’ air pollution, IANS quoted Met officials.

“There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly clear throughout the day with haze and smoke thereafter,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

As per the MET department’s forecast on January 2, an “active western disturbance” is likely to result in widespread rain or snow over western Himalayan region and may also cause isolated rainfall over Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during the next 24 hours.

Cloudy sky and heightened humidity may lead to a gradual increase in night minimum temperatures over parts of northwest India, thereby reducing the “severity of cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours.”

READ ALSO | Meghalaya miners’ trapped: SC admits plea seeking urgent steps for rescue

However, it is unlikely to have no effect on visibility as dense fog conditions may occur during late night to morning hours over these regions, especially on January 2 and 3.

The last few days of the week may also see rain or snow as active western disturbances are likely to cause widespread rain/snow with isolated heavy falls over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated hailstorms over parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 4 and 5, the MET department said.