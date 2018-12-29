Delhi weather: Cold wave continues in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 4 degree Celsius

Delhi weather: Cold wave continues in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius (AP Photo)

The cold wave conditions further intensified in several parts of north India with the minimum temperatures plummeting on Friday. The Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning. Many trains such as Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express, Kalka Mail are running late by over three hours.

The Palam observatory in the national capital registered a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius and a maximum of 20 degree Celsius while areas under Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius. According to news agency PTI, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to dip to 3 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature would hover around 20 degree Celsius. On Friday, Delhi recorded its minimum temperature at 5 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. On Thursday, the minimum temperature dipped to 3.4 degree Celsius, becoming the coldest December temperature since 2014.

The dense fog also enveloped several other regions across north India. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius. The holy city of Amritsar registered a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius while cities like Ludhiana, Pathankot recorded a low of 5 degree and 2 degree Celsius respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius while other cities like Dharamshala, Kullu recorded a low of 4 degrees and -1 degree Celsius respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow experiences a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius while other cities like Moradabad, Allahabad, Bareilly recorded a low of 5 degree, 6 degree and 3 degree Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, the cities like Ambala, Narnaul, Gurgaon registered a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius, 3 degree and 5 degree Celsius respectively. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius while Patna experienced a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius.