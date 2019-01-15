Delhi weather: Cold morning in national capital, fog delays 13 trains

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. As many as 13 trains were running late due to fog, officials said.

According to a meteorological department official, humidity was recorded at 92 per cent. “The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees celsius,” the weatherman said. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 19.5 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.