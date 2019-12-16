Delhi weather: Cold, foggy morning in city; minimum temperature settles at 9 degrees Celsius

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2019 12:21:17 PM

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am. The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day.

Delhi weather, delhi temperature today, delhi weather today, delhi weather forecast, delhi weather news, delhi weather report, delhi weather fog today, delhi weather fog news, delhi weather fog visibility, Maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday would be around 20 and 8 degrees celsius respectively. (PTI)

It was a cold Monday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius. The visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog. The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent, a MeT official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am. The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday would be around 20 and 8 degrees celsius respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather: Cold, foggy morning in city; minimum temperature settles at 9 degrees Celsius
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No question of extending Article 371 to Jammu and Kashmir, says Jitendra Singh
2ATMs begin to run dry; people stalk up essentials during relaxed curfew hours in Guwahati
3Citizenship bill protests in Delhi turn violent, 35 injured