Delhi weather: Cold, foggy morning in city; minimum temperature settles at 9 degrees Celsius

It was a cold Monday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius. The visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog. The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent, a MeT official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am. The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday would be around 20 and 8 degrees celsius respectively.