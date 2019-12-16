Delhi weather: Cold, foggy morning in city; minimum temperature settles at 9 degrees Celsius

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am. The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day.
It was a cold Monday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius. The visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog. The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent, a MeT official said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am. The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday would be around 20 and 8 degrees celsius respectively.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.