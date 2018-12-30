Delhi weather: Chilly morning in national capital, temperature dips to 3 degrees Celsius (Image: PTI)

Delhiites woke up to chilly morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. Moderate foggy conditions affected the visibility which was recorded at 600 metres at 5.30 AM and 500 metres at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official. The humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 AM, the official said. The weather office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 21 degrees,” the MeT official said. Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past few days. Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 2.6 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.