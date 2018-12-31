Delhi weather: Chilly morning in national capital, minimum temperature dips at 3.6 degrees Celsius (Express photo)

It was a chilly morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 3.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, a meteorological department official said. The humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent. The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead with possibility of shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 22 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively,” the official said. On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.