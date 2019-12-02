Delhi weather: Chilly morning in national capital, mercury drops to 8 degrees Celsius

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2019 12:56:18 PM

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

delhi weather, delhi cold, delhi temperature, delhi weather forecast, weather newsPalam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. (PTI)

Delhi was swept by chilly winds on Monday morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent. The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

“At 8 degree, #Delhi recorded lowest temperature of the season. May drop further to 7 degree in coming days. Winter chill is here. Day will remain sunny and pleasant,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet tweeted.

ALSO READ | Leh freezes at minus 14.4 as cold intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. On Sunday, mercury plummeted in the national capital to 9.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather: Chilly morning in national capital, mercury drops to 8 degrees Celsius
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
12 Indian students killed in US hit and run crash
2BJP will form majority government in Jharkhand: Rajnath Singh
3Congress creates ‘complications’, BJP brings solutions: Ravi Shankar Prasad