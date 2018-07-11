Delhi weather: Capital clocks all-time high power demand of 7,016 MW, tops Mumbai, Chennai combined

Delhi’s power consumption touched an all-time of 7,016 MW on Tuesday afternoon, more than the average demand in Mumbai and Chennai put together and three times that of Kolkata.

Peak demand touched 7,016 MW at 3:26 pm on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000 MW mark for the first time this season. The is also the highest in metro cities, the Hindustan Times reported.

The average demand of power in Chennai is between 1,500 MW and 1,800 MW, in Mumbai 3,700 MW and in Kolkata 2,100 MW.

An official from the power department told the daily that utilities are in place to meet the demand if it breaches 7,200 MW mark.

On Monday, the power demand had touched an all-time high of 6,998 MW at 3:22 pm, breaching the June 8 demand of 6,934 MW. In 2017, the highest demand was 6,526 MW, a BSES official said.

The maximum temperature in the capital is hovering around 38-40 degrees Celsius, which is three to four degrees above the normal range. The delay in the arrival of Monsoon and increase in humidity has led to this massive rise in the demand for power.

A BSES official said that between July 1 and 9 this year, the peak demand in the capital crossed last year’s high figure at least 10 times. BSES caters around 70% of the power demand in the capital.

According to government figures, power demand has jumped almost by 42% from 2006-07 to 2016-17.