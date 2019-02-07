Delhi weather alert: Overcast conditions in national capital, forecast for thundershowers along with hail

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 1:22 PM

The mercury climbed a few notches to settle at 15 degrees Celsius and parts of the city received rainfall of 0.1 mm since Wednesday night.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. (Representational/AP)

Overcast skies prevailed in the national capital on Thursday morning, with the meteorological department forecasting thundershowers along with hail later in the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

As per forecast for the day, thundershowers along with hail is expected during the day.

Relative humidity was 89 per cent in the morning.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum had settled at 24 degrees Celsius.

